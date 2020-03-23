COVID put your travel plans on hold? Get in vacay mode with these hotel live cams

iStock/hocus-focus(NEW YORK) — If you can get out of town with the COVID-19 coronavirus, you’ll find dirt cheap air flights and hotels. But with shutdowns and the general anxiety surrounding the illness, you’d be forgiven if you don’t feel much like getting on a plane right now.

At any rate, a few of the world’s most stunning hotels have launched live cams so that you can at least get in vacation mode — even if you’re stuck in lockdown.

The Marriott chain, for example, has live cameras taking in the sights for you at all of their Hawaiian destinations, including the Sheraton Kauai and the Westin Hapuna Beach.

If your staycation plans have you thinking closer to home, there’s always the beach cam at the Malibu Beach Inn, or the views from the stunning Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego, California.

For a perfect way to lose yourself in the moment — and possibly set a soundtrack for some much-needed meditation, too — there’s lots to see and hear at the site for the Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts, including an audio loop that was recorded at the hotel’s natures reserve, as well as mesmerizing footage of crystal blue ocean waves.

You won’t need your sunblock, but it won’t hurt to slather on more hand sanitizer before you go “surfing” — the websites, that is.

