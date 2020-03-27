Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz applaud health care workers — literally — amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABC/Randy Holmes(LONDON) — Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, think health care workers deserve a round of applause, so they took to social media on Thursday to do just that and want others to join them.

In a video clip posted to the James Bond Twitter account, the couple, joined by his No Time to Die co-stars — Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris and Rory Kinnear — are seen clapping, along with a message that reads, “Thank you to everyone, everywhere, who is working to keep us safe.”

The message is followed by the hashtags, “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS.”

No Time To Die’s release date was postponed until November 25 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal family also joined in on the applause. Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a cute video on Thursday of their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, joyfully clapping on the couple’s social media accounts.

The video was captioned, “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also contributed to the #ClapForOurCarers movement, posting a message to their Instagram Stories that read, “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” followed by 19 clapping hands emojis.

The royal family also posted a video of applause from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently staying.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.