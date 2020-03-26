David Harbour says 'Stranger Things' Season 4 will “probably” be delayed over COVID-19

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Real-life strange days may lead to Stranger Things being delayed.

Season four of the hit show may take a little longer than expected to hit Netflix, according to series star David Harbour. He broke the news during an Instagram Live, warning that while he didn’t “have authority on this,” that the show’s fourth season premiere, slated for 2021, will “probably be pushed back” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wouldn’t be surprising, given that many other TV shows have been met with a similar fate. Harbour, who plays the town’s police chief Jim Hopper, stars alongside Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Cara Buono.

