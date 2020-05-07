Did 'The Simpsons' predict COVID-19 and murder hornets?

© 2019 by Fox Media LLC(LOS ANGELES) — The Simpsons has seemingly predicted the future once again.

As an article from CNET points out, in a 1993 episode, the long-running animated series featured not only a COVID-19-like virus, but also — murder hornets.

In season four, episode 21, a disease called The Osaka Flu infiltrates Springfield from Asia and the citizens storm a hospital demanding a cure. As people mob a truck they believe contains the cure, they knock over a crate labeled “Killer Bees,” which unleashes a swarm of the deadly insects.

The episode also featured Springfield’s mayor not taking the virus seriously, and Marge being stuck at home caring for her sick family.

The Simpsons, of course, has “predicted” many events that eventually came to pass, including Disney’s purchase of Fox, Donald Trump becoming president, and the ending of Game of Thrones.

