DoorDash will deliver food to NYC students who are dependent on school lunches

iStock/Sonja Rachbauer(NEW YORK) — While most of us rely on DoorDash for a late-night snack, or when we’re just too lazy to leave the house for grub, the company has become a lifeline for underprivileged people in New York City.

With NYC schools closed, kids who are dependent on the free meals schools provide would have to do without if they can’t get to pre-determined “meal hub” locations. But in a new partnership with the NYC Department of Education, Door Dash will deliver meals to hundreds of “medically fragile” students.

The partnership will serve “students that have compromised immune systems or lack the mobility to access meals at meal hubs,” the company said.

According to a statement, DoorDash will take the meal hub school kitchen locations and recipient addresses, assigning students to schools in order to create the most efficient delivery routes, and each driver will complete anywhere between 10 and 20 drops between 11am and 1pm.

“Each drop consists of two meals: lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day. Additionally, dinner will be added in the near future. This approach helps drivers make deliveries as efficiently and safely as possible,” the company noted.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza said, “During this difficult time, I’ve been so grateful to New Yorkers who are coming together to make sure our students are safe, healthy, and can continue to learn. Our partnership with DoorDash is a prime example of these efforts, bringing meals to our students who cannot leave their homes, and meeting a critical need during a crisis.”

