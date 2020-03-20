Ellen DeGeneres chats up Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart while self-quarantined

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Self-quarantining can get a little lonely sometimes but luckily for Ellen DeGeneres, she has a rolodex of A-list celebrities to help with that.

The famed talk show host chatted up comedian Tiffany Haddish and shared the conversations to her Instagram on Thursday.

The three and a half minute long video starts with Ellen having a conversation with someone who seems to be a telemarketer until Haddish calls in on the other line.

After catching the 40-year-old actress up on her previous conversation, she compliments Haddish on her hair and questions why she spent almost 12 hours getting it done when no one would see it.

“My IG is about to be poppin,” the Night School actress explained before revealing that her quarantine plans involve gardening in her back yard dressed as a — get this — mermaid.

“I like to put my little fishtail on and I just fix the garden,” Haddish explained. “It’s like the black version of Splash, we don’t get wet.”

Ellen must have been needing a laugh because she later posted her conversation with comedian Kevin Hart, who apparently has a new name.

“I spoke to my friend @KevinHart4real, or as I now call him, Morgan Freeman’s nephew,” she jokingly captioned the clip.

