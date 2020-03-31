Fran Drescher reveals she and 'The Nanny' cast are reuniting for a “lifetime Pandemic Performance”

CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fran Drescher surprised fans of The Nanny by revealing that she and the rest of the cast of the beloved ’90s sitcom would be reuniting for a table read…and it’ll be available via the video app Zoom.

“NANNY FANS ALERT,” she wrote on her socials, and linked to an article in Variety that shows a photo of the cast, shown boxed into the Zoom video views that are now familiar to those riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

“It’s happening!!!! MONDAY 4/6 the original cast of The Nanny together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!!!” she wrote.

“Laughter is the best medicine!” Drescher told Variety in a statement. “So, in these challenging times, Peter and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?”

“Peter” is the show’s co-creator and Drescher’s ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson.

According to Variety, the table read will be posted on the Sony Pictures YouTube page the morning of Monday, April 6.

“It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper!” she added. “It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

