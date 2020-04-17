'Glee' alum Darren Criss knows how he’ll celebrate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Each and everyone of us has been thinking about the first thing we’d like to do once the COVID-19 crisis is over and we can finally get back to our normal lives, including actor Darren Criss.

When E! News posed the question to the Glee heartthrob during the show’s Instagram Live, he declared, “When this blows over…I’m gonna make out with the first person I see in the street.”

And we don’t think any of Darren’s fans — at least the ladies — would complain!

Last night, Darren participated in The Disney Family Singalong, performing a rendition of “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book.

