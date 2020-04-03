'Grey's Anatomy's' Ellen Pompeo posts urgent plea for people to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is the latest celebrity urging people to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the request of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama, posted a video to her Instagram page imploring followers not to go outside if they can avoid it.

“The healthcare professionals, the doctors, the nurses, anyone who works in a hospital, they’re at their wits end and now they’re starting to die,” the 50-year-old actress explained. “We’re not doing enough. Everybody, just please stay home. And if you know someone who is not taking this seriously and who isn’t staying home, please talk to them. We have to stay home. It’s all they’re asking us to do. It’s not that hard.”

Pompeo shared another video message back in March to thank real-life healthcare workers risking their own health to save others.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy and none of you have that privilege,” Pompeo noted. “So this is just from me and my family to all of you, to say thank you.”

“We appreciate you. We love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock. Doctors rock. And anyone who works in a hospital or the health care industry, you rock. We love you. Stay safe,” she added.

Ben Stiller, LaLa Anthony, Danny DeVito and Robert De Niro have also asked New Yorkers to stay inside to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The number of cases worldwide reached one million on Thursday, with a leading 245,573 of them in the U.S. The hardest-hit area in the U.S. remains New York City, with 51,809 cases and 1,562 deaths. New York state has 92,743 diagnosed cases in all, more than any other state.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.