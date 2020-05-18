IKEA Russia offering instructions on how to build pillow forts, furniture castles for quarantine

iStock/Antonio_Diaz(LOS ANGELES) — The ad agency Instinct came up with a crafty way to keep kids occupied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For IKEA Russia, the group designed instructions, drawn up in that unmistakably Swedish style with which any IKEA shopper is familiar, on how to build furniture forts and kid-sized castles made up of common household items.

For example, AdWeek notes, some clothespins, a floor lamp, some chairs and a bedsheet are all it takes to create a nifty-looking ‘Höuse.’

The ad agency came up with six designs in all, which also include a ‘Cåstle,’ ‘Förtress,’ ‘Wigwåm,’ ‘Cåve’ and ‘Cåmpingtent.’

As always is the case with IKEA, some assembly and umlauts required.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.