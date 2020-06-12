It’s no yolk: Texas attorney charged with egging judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders

RapidEye/iStock(CONROE, Texas) — An attorney and district judge candidate in Conroe, Texas has been charged with criminal mischief for egging a judge’s car over COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

The Conroe Police Department charged Eric Yollick, who’s running for district judge in Monroe County, with throwing an egg at current Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough’s car back in March.

Yollick writes the stunt off as “a small private protest between two friends over the terrible decision of my friend to ‘lay an egg’ on the constitutional rights of Montgomery County families, individuals and businesses.”

The criminal mischief charge is a class C misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of $500 and stated mandated court costs of $81 in the event of conviction,”, City Prosecutor Mike Garner told the newspaper.

The trial is set for October.

