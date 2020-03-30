James McAvoy donates over $340K for COVID-19 healthcare worker PPE

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LONDON) — Split star James McAvoy has donated over $340,000 to “Masks for NHS Heroes,” a crowdfunding campaign set up to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and hospital staff in London, England, according to The Guardian.

The Scottish also actor posted a video message to his Instagram account, saying in part, “Money donated today will save lives…Help us to help the government to help the NHS.” He also included a link to “Masks for NHS Heroes.”

As of Sunday night, the campaign, the goal of which was to raise nearly 250,000 U.S. dollars, has already shattered the $1 million mark.

One of the medics behind the project, Dr. Salaj Masand, tells the newspaper, “We are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith people have put into us to deliver this. The number of very generous donations from everyone doubled our target within three days.”

Masand says McAvoy’s “mindblowing” donation means an order for 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors can be placed immediately, rather than having to wait for enough donations to filter through.

There are currently more than 19,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 In the U.K. At least 1,228 people who have tested positive for the virus have died.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.