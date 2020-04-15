Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ‘The Walking Dead”s Negan, wished he was “more prepared” for the real-life outbreak

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his actress wife Hilarie Burton are putting their time in quarantine to very good use. Not only is crafty Hilarie churning out masks for hospitals and other facilities near their Upstate, New York farm, but the pair are collaborating on their own AMC TV show, Friday Night in with the Morgans, to connect with their famous friends during the lockdown, and highlight people who are doing good during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The irony of the situation isn’t lost on Morgan, who plays Negan on a show about a fictional outbreak, The Walking Dead. “It’s very surreal,” Morgan admitted to ABC Audio via Skype.

“You’d think that I’d be more prepared for this,” he admitted.

“I definitely have Negan in me, but it’s really hard to bash a virus…with a baseball bat,” the actor laughed, adding that given the situation, “We’re very thankful to have this farm.”

He adds of his series’ gentleman farmer, “I’ll tell you that I feel more like Hershel than I do Negan, to be honest with you.”

For Burton, the call to do something was immediate. “I see people posting that they’re bored and that kind of frustrates me,” she admitted, “…because there are so many things that we could be doing to fill our time to help others.”

She explains, “If we’re not making masks, we’ve been getting people who’ve been DMing me addresses of facilities that need masks or other PPE. And so then it just becomes an issue of connecting makers and places in need…Yeah, we’ve been sewing a lot.”

Morgan then delivers the finished supplies. “I think I’ve gotten three hours’ sleep since this whole thing started,” he jokes.

Friday Night in with the Morgans debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

