Jennifer Lopez teams up with fiance Alex Rodriguez to beg fans to stay home

With many cities across America seeing the promising signs of the COVID-19 curve starting to flatten, Jennifer Lopez teamed up with fiance Alex Rodriguez to encourage fans to keep staying home.

Posting a video Wednesday, the couple cuddled close to throw their support behind the viral #IStayHomeFor campaign, in which participants detail who they are trying to protect from the coronavirus.

“Hey everyone,” Lopez begs while clenching an encouraging fist, “We want you to please stay home and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Hustlers star continues as her voice swells with emotion, “Y’know, we’re staying home to protect those on the front lines… the doctors, the nurses and technicians that are working so hard to save lives at our hospitals.”

Rodriguez then jumps in to declare that, in order to keep the message going, they are tagging Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to record his own personal message to fans.

The New York-based couple, who became engaged March 9 of last year, were asked by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help convince the public why it’s important to stay home during the pandemic.

While the state is starting to see signs that the curve is starting to flatten, the governor warned that progress will only continue if New Yorkers continue adhering to social distancing guidelines and stay indoors as much as possible.

New York remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the state reporting the most confirmed cases in the country at 149,316. Of those cases, around 13,000 have recovered and 6,268 people have died.

Due to the rise in the state’s death toll, which now eclipses the lives lost on September 11, 2001 — Cuomo has ordered that all flags be lowered to half-mast to honor those who died from the virus.

