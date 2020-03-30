John Krasinski delivers 'Some Good News' on YouTube, reminisces about 'The Office' with Steve Carell

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Like the rest of us, John Kransinki is desperately in need of some good news, so he brought us just that in the form of a homemade “news” show on YouTube dubbed, well, Some Good News.

Featuring a colorful SGN logo — made by his daughters, the Quiet Place director explained — Krasinski sat at a desk like an anchorman and delivered some uplifting headlines about people being awesome to each other amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinski explained he farmed out his fans to help him look for uplifting stories — from an interview with a 15-year-old girl named Coco who’d just undergone her last chemo treatment, to a headline about someone leaving hand sanitizer and toilet paper for their mail carrier.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away,” the actor and director said.

Even for a low-budget news show — Krasinski showed he was only dressed in a suit from the waist up — there was no shortage of star power as he also reminisced with Steve Carell, via video chat, about their time starring together on The Office.

Both men cited Carell’s handling of a tiny plasma TV in the infamous episode “The Dinner Party” as an all-time favorite. They also mentioned they’d all like to reunite, not as their characters from The Office but “just as people” when this crisis is over.

Krasinski ended the first edition of Some Good News by hinting more may be to come.

