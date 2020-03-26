Kansas City Facebook group confronts COVID-19 with beer

HRAUN/iStock(KANSAS CITY) — Efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have left people all across the U.S. to come up with ways of coping with temporarily unemployed, and in Kansas City, that means drinking plenty of beer, according to The Pitch.

A Facebook group called Quarantined Beer Chugs, launched by Liberty resident Andrew Beile, posts videos of themselves — you guessed it — chugging beer. The group, launched on March 20, has seen its membership swell to over 156,000. And while a large chunk of them are Kansas City residents, the group has gone worldwide.

The videos have gotten pretty crazy too. One clip, for example, features three men with nearly identical haircuts and glasses each dropping a chicken wing into a pint of beer, chugging it, then biting into the wing-like a lime wedge after a tequila shot. The video is set to Jeremy Osborne’s “On the Wings of Love.” The group even has a “Quarantined Beer Chugs Live Concert Series.”

However, the group must adhere to a strict set of guidelines, and Beile promotes drinking responsibly, urging members to “send water chugs if you in too deep” and to “keep the smiles and vibes rolling.”

The group has even launched a line of merchandise to raise money for businesses that have shut down to help halt the spread of the coronavirus. Chuggers can now purchase t-shirts, koozies, and hoodies based on the group’s original header image design by artist and Kansas native Anna Church.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.