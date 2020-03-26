Kathy Griffin hospitalized in COVID-19 isolation ward

Kathy Griffin on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kathy Griffin claims she’s been hospitalized in a COVID-19 isolation ward, but has been unable to get tested.

The controversial comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of the isolation room, along with a selfie of her in a hospital bed, wearing a mask. Below that is a screenshot of President Donald Trump’s post from earlier in the day, claiming the U.S. has done “far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far!”

Griffin, 59, disputes that claim in her caption: “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum took to Instagram recently with a photo of her self-isolating at home amid the pandemic. “Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative,” she captioned a photo of herself relaxing in the grass.

A growing number of celebrities have tested positive for the virus, including Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Daniel Dae Kim, and Prince Charles.

