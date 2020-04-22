Laura Dern narrates bedtime story for meditation app Calm

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — These times are stressful, so Laura Dern wants to help keep you calm.

The Marriage Story and Big Little Lies actress has teamed up with the mindfulness app Calm to narrate a bedtime story designed to help you drift peacefully off to sleep.

People reports she’ll be reading a story titled “The Ocean Moon” by Chris Advansun — one of around 120 bedtime stories offered on the app. Fellow stars including Matthew McConaughey have also contributed to Calm.

“As adults, we don’t give ourselves a place to relax,” Dern tells the mag. “I meditate and I take hot baths and when my children were smaller, I read stories to them. Some of my favorite memories are being read to, to fall asleep at night by my grandmother.”

Dern has been self-isolating with her mother, actress Diane Ladd, during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with her children, 15-year-old Jaya Harper and 18-year-old Ellery Harper.

“I’ve been encouraging my mom to tell us stories about her childhood,” she tells People, “and I’ve been watching my kids relax. At a time like this we need to remember to dream. We need to remember what came before and what will come after this moment.”

