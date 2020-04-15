Lucy Hale shares the new hobbies she's taken up during quarantine

Freeform/Richard Harbaugh(LOS ANGELES) — Looking for a new hobby to take up during quarantine? How about take a page out of Lucy Hale’s book and take up cross-stitching.

The Pretty Little Liars alum joined her longtime pal Katelyn Tarver on Instagram Live on Tuesday and discussed what’s been occupying her time as cities across the globe work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I taught myself to cross stitch and I really enjoy it,” Hale admitted.

That’s not the only thing the 30-year-old actress has taken up during this unprecedented time. She’s taken this time to step up her workout routine by trying new exercises and running.

The star of the CW’s Katy Keene also plans to take up some other hobbies in the art field and revealed she is cooking more and has purchased items for painting and coloring.

Hale and Tarver go way back to their shared time on the American Idol spin-off American Juniors in 2003.

