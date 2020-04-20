Rachel McAdams' two-year-old son keeps her entertained while in quarantine

Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Canadian actress Rachel McAdams took part in her home country’s Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon — to which she also donated $10,000 in support of local healthcare workers — and gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life.

“I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is 2,” the notoriously private Mean Girls star revealed. “That’s pretty much what I do…all the time. He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

McAdams, 41, does manage to get outdoors with her son while in quarantine, explaining, “We live out in the country, so there’s a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals.”

“We’ve been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day,” she jokes.

McAdams shares her two-year-old son — whose name she didn’t reveal — with with her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden.

