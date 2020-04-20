Real-life friends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds put their “feud” aside for COVID charity

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Obviously, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are the best of friends, but their social media “feud” is still a hit with their fans. But the pair have decided to put the fake feud on hold to team up for a good cause.

The actors are raising money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels, and WC Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief efforts via the “All In Challenge.” The two big-screen superheroes — and real life charity heroes — will create an epic lemonade stand for the children of one lucky winner in the charity sweepstakes.

On Instagram, Reynolds and Jackman announced the event by joking that their feud has gone back generations, like the Hatfields and McCoys of the Old West.

“People think it started with us, but it didn’t,” the Logan star deadpans.

Reynolds responds, “The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es.”

Jackman adds, “For generations, it’s been a point of family honor to oppose each other.”

“But for one day, we’ve agreed to not disagree,” Reynolds notes, explaining “only a pandemic could make that happen.”

This isn’t even the most charitable thing Reynolds has done this month. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to hawk a “boring as f***” black shirt that reads, “CONQUER COVID-19.” 100% of the proceeds for the “horrific” shirt will go to buying PPE for first responders in Reynolds’ native Canada.

Additionally, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have personally donated $400,000 to buy masks and other gear for New York City hospitals. He’s given a million dollars to benefit North American food banks and even donated 30% of his Aviation Gin bottle sales to relief efforts.

(Videos contain censored profanity.)

