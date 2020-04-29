Record Store Day moves to three-day system amid COVID-19

Courtesy of Record Store Day(NEW YORK) — Record Store Day is changing its format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event, which was first scheduled to take place on April 18 before moving to June 20, will now be held over three separate days: August 29, September 26 and October 24.

“Record Store Day will look very different this year, but supporting indie record stores may be more important than ever,” reads a statement from RSD organizers.

“We don’t know what sort of rules will be in place, or what sort of gatherings people will be in the mood for this year,” the statement continues. “So we’re focusing on the music and getting the really great titles on the RSD Official List this year into the stores and into your hands, in the most financially and socially responsible way.”

Each of the three days, referred to as a “Record Store Day Drop,” will feature a selection of the exclusive vinyl pieces that were announced for the originally scheduled RSD. A full breakdown of which releases will be available on which day will arrive on June 1.

Artists planning to release vinyl for Record Store Day 2020 include Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, My Chemical Romance, Billie Eilish, The Who, and The Black Keys.

For more info, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

