Sofia Vergara cites “Cuarentena times” as reason why she cut her niece's hair

ABC TV(LOS ANGELES) — With most businesses deemed non-essential shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, that also means barbershops and hair salons are currently closed for business until the pandemic relaxes its grip on the nation.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara revealed on Sunday that she felt her niece’s hair was getting too unruly and, without being able to seek professional intervention, took the matter into her own hands.

“Cuarentena times,” joked Vergara against a slideshow of her taking a pair of scissors to niece Claudia Vergara’s long blonde hair.

Turns out, the 47-year-old actress was not a fan of the split ends, as indicated in the “before” picture.

A behind-the-scenes video of the impromptu haircut in her Instagram Stories shows Vergara kneeling to make sure she gives her niece the a nice and even trim.

Turns out, Sofia does have a steady hand when it comes to wielding a pair of scissors, to which she proudly showed off in the “after” photo showing Claudia’s neat and uniform ends.

Turns out Auntie Sofia was so proud of her professional trim, she bragged about it in a subsequent post that featured the caption “Wow, perfect hair.“

The Vergaras aren’t the only celebrities to have experimented with their hair during quarantine. Artists like Pink and Blake Shelton have also opted to give themselves a makeover — albeit more radical than Claudia’s.

Pink admittedly buzzed her hair after a couple of drinks while Shelton allowed girlfriend Gwen Stefani to give him a striped “quarantine mullet.”

