Swiss adult industry sets brothel safety rules amid COVID-19

iStock/titoslack(NOTE CONTENT) Like many professions, the oldest profession has taken a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a Swiss organization representing sex workers has outlined new safety protocols to keep employees and clients safe.

According to the U.K. newspaper Daily Mail, in an effort to get the two-month-old COVID-19-related ban on brothels lifted, the association ProKoRe has outlined new rules. Among them? Requiring both parties to wear masks and gloves, mandating rooms are ventilated for at least 15 minutes after each client, and ensuring that sheets and pillows are laundered in hot water between trysts.

One shudders to think how the linens were serviced prior to now.

Sanitizing stations would also be provided, and each “appointment” would be limited to 15 minutes.

Oh, and the organization also declared which positions are best for preventing transmission of the virus. To put it as gently as possible, these would be couplings that have the worker facing away from his or her partner during the interaction.

