The cast of 'Community' reunites for charity today

Photo by: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of the beloved NBC sitcom Community will participate in a special remote reunion today for charity.

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will do a live table read of an episode, and afterward partake in a fan Q&A along with show creator Dan Harmon.

The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones veteran Pedro Pascal will also be on board, subbing for Walton Goggins, a guest star from the episode who couldn’t make the virtual table read.

The event will raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, the charity started by celebrity chef José Andrés. The organization has been providing meals for those fighting COVID-19 and otherwise affected by the crisis.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Shirley, tells ABC Audio, “I believe it started from Jim Rash, who played Dean Pelton. He wanted to do something and he knew that because Community is now airing on Netflix, that new people are discovering the show and that maybe they’d be interested in seeing our shenanigans, you know, in a tiny little Zoom or Skype box. And so he reached out to all of us on our group chat and said, ‘Hey, guys, what do you think?” And we were all like, ‘of course.'”

Brown says of her costars, “We were together 16 hours a day. And so when you’re there, you end up having inside jokes and just little things. So whenever we get together, it’s like just everybody talking at once, everybody catching up…It’s family.”

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern time, via Sony Picture TV’s Community‘s YouTube page. Fans can submit their questions with the hashtag#AskCommunity via social media, and through @CommunityTV on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.