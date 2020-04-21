Tom Brady “cited” for working out in park closed due to coronavirus

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images(TAMPA BAY, FL) — Celebrities are not above the law, at least not in Tampa Bay — just ask Tom Brady.

During a chat with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor dished about how the famous quarterback was spotted working out in a park that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me, but our parks are closed now, and so a lot of our park staff, they patrol around… and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. She went over to tell him it was closed. And it was Tom Brady,” she revealed.

Castor dutifully added, “He has been cited.”

Later, the city shouted out Brady on their Twitter page, writing, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

The 42-year-old four-time Super Bowl MVP winner left his almost 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots and signed a 2-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20. His new contract gives him a guaranteed $50 million not including incentives.

