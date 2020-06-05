Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pine and more hail the grads Sunday with YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020'

iStock/sdominic(LOS ANGELES) — The class of 2020 has seen their real-life graduation ceremonies canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but really, would dozens of stars have shown up to their event without it?

That’s the idea behind the YouTube Originals event Dear Class of 2020, an online, all-star commencement extravaganza now taking place Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. ET. The event, which will unite dozens of stars from the world of movies, music, and TV, was bumped a day out of respect of the memorial for George Floyd, which will happen Saturday.

Dear Class of 2020 will see this year’s graduating class honored by the casts of The Simpsons and HBO’s Euphoria, as well as by Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Michael B Jordan, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Kerry Washington, and Jake Gyllenhaal, among many others.

Katy Perry will also send her best wishes, as will Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. There also will be musical performances from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Lizzo.

Musicians who will make appearances include Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, and Justin Timberlake.

