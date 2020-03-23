Tyler Perry recruits some all-star friends for the “'Whole World' Challenge”

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(ATLANTA) — While trying to raise spirits amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Tyler Perry launched the “‘Whole World In His Hands'” Challenge,” a musical collaboration with some of his talented friends and, he hopes, the rest of the world.

In declaring on Instagram Sunday that he’s trying to do “something to make us all feel a little bit better,” the entertainment mogul showed off another talent, when he kicked off the spiritual song “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands,” and invited others to join him.

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world!” Perry captioned the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, adding, “God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!”

Perry was quickly joined by a collection of famous faces and voices, including Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill and Fantasia, to name a few, each taking a verse of the gospel classic.

Perry’s post has nearly 1.3 million views and climbing, more proof we all need a little something to lift our spirits.

