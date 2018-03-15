Crews combing river after Nashville firefighter vanishes: ‘This a mystery,’ sheriff’s office says

Nashville Fire Department(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Today marks day 10 of the search for missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed who mysteriously disappeared, local authorities said.

Reed, 32, hasn’t been seen since March 5 or 6, according to ABC affiliate WKRN. The firefighter’s Jeep, however, was found submerged March 6 in the Tennessee River, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the evidence points to Reed vanishing into the river but it’s not clear how he got there, WKRN reported.

“This a mystery and everyone wants to try to figure it out,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Underwater sonar, drones, helicopters and underwater rovers have been used in the ongoing search of the river, the Nashville Fire Department said.

“This has been a difficult situation for all of us in the public safety profession,” the sheriff’s department said in a post. “Of course, it is also an unimaginable ordeal for the family and friends of Jesse.”

Reed, a firefighter and advanced EMT, joined the Nashville Fire Department in October 2013, Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant told ABC News.

In his most recent review from July 2017, Reed “received ‘commendable’ up to ‘exemplary’ in a number of the categories we evaluate on,” Pleasant said. “His supervisor’s comment was, ‘Firefighter Reed continues to impress and work well with his peers.'”

“One of the silver linings is listening to the funny stories about Jesse,” the sheriff’s department said. “It is a true testament at the man he is. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.”

Pleasant said everyone is holding out hope that he’ll be found safe.

The sheriff’s office wrote Wednesday, “We hope and pray that tomorrow will be the day.”

