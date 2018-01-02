Crews race to rescue woman whose car was submerged in icy pond

Indianapolis Fire Department(INDIANAPOLIS) — Dramatic photos capture the moments fire crews raced to rescue a woman from her submerged car after she drove into an icy pond at an Indiana apartment complex, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, the fire department said in a Facebook post earlier Monday.

The winter weather dangers aren’t just in the Midwest. Police in the Northeast and the South are also on high-alert for problems on the road.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, people were rescued Tuesday night after a car was stuck in icy water, according to local police.

In Connecticut, minor injuries were reported after a two-car crash, the Connecticut State Police said.

“Thankfully everyone was able to get out of the car and frigid water,” the state police tweeted.

The police department in North Richland Hills, Texas, tweeted Sunday that a car hit a police vehicle after going over an icy patch. Neither driver was seriously injured, police said.

