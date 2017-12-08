Crossing guard warms hearts giving coats to schoolchildren in need

iStock/Thinkstock(WILMINGTON, N.C.)– One North Carolina woman’s good deed is warming more than just hearts this holiday season.

Minnie Galloway, a well-known crossing guard at Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, for 19 years, is being hailed an inspiration for her giving spirit that has quickly gone viral.

In addition to her always-friendly demeanor and ensuring the safety of students, Galloway gathered coats from the Salvation Army to hand out to children for free on their way to school.

According to local ABC News affiliate WWAY-TV, Galloway set up 30 coats on a rack as she stood in her usual spot and handed them out Wednesday and Thursday as kids walked to and from school without any reason other than to make sure they stayed warm.

“Sometimes I don’t know if they have them or not. Some say they have them at home, but I don’t know I just let them go ahead if they want them,” Galloway told WWAY-TV.

“You never know who is paying attention and I have some parents stop by and say ‘I appreciate you doing this for our kids,'” Galloway said. “I have some people that come by that don’t even have any kids and let me know that they appreciate what I do and it makes me feel good.”

Families in the local community have been responding to the story’s growing popularity by detailing their interactions with Galloway over the years and thanking her for the selfless good deed.

One mom shared the Facebook post thanking Galloway for her selfless years of care for so many children. “Thank you, Ms. Minnie Galloway, for caring for our kids,” Laurie Williams wrote.

