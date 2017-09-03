Cruz: Trump 'speaks in ways that I wouldn't' on North Korea, but US must show 'strength'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said President Donald Trump “speaks in ways that I wouldn’t” on North Korea but that it helps to “have a president who is strong.”

The Republican senator told ABC News’ This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz that if North Korea’s claim that it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday is true, it is “a serious escalation in their ability to commit mass acts of murder” that will spur calls for “further serious steps to prevent North Korea from using those weapons.”

“North Korea right now — it’s the most dangerous place on the face of the planet,” Cruz said on This Week Sunday. “Kim Jong Un, who’s the dictator there, he is radical, he is unpredictable, he is extreme, and he’s getting more and more dangerous weapons.”

Raddatz asked Cruz about Trump’s prior warning that the United States would respond with “fire and fury” to any further provocations from North Korea, and whether the threat “hurt or helped.”

“The president speaks in ways that I wouldn’t speak, but that is his prerogative,” the Texas senator said. “I do think it helps for North Korea and for China to understand that we have a president who is strong.”

“I think the president is right that Kim Jong Un and other bullies only understand and respect strength — that weakness, that appeasement encourages this action,” Cruz said.

“In term of what happens — listen, no rational person wants to see a military conflict with North Korea, with the nuclear weapons,” he said, adding, “Almost any scenario, you’re looking at tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of casualties in a matter of days.”

