Dallas Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, link arms, kneel ahead of national anthem

Christian Petersen/Getty Images(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones linked arms and kneeled with the team’s players ahead of the national anthem this evening.

On Sunday, NFL players, teams and owners across the league participated in a peaceful protest by kneeling, locking arms, or skipping the playing of the national anthem all together in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who “disrespect” the U.S.

The Cowboys, who are in Arizona to face off against the Cardinals, stood and joined arms while the national anthem played, as did the Cardinals.

A photo tweeted by the Cowboys’ account showed Jones kneeling alongside the players, with the caption “#FootballIsFamily.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.