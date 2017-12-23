Dallas Love Field evacuates during holiday rush after smoke from air-conditioning

iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — Dallas Love Field evacuated early Friday at the height of the holiday travel rush after an air-conditioning unit started to emit smoke, the airport said in a statement.

Hundreds of travelers were evacuated from the airport at around 4:33 a.m. due to the smoke from overheating in the air-conditioning unit, the statement said.

“Firefighters had the issue resolved in less than 20 minutes before travelers were let back into the airport,” the airport said.

Love Field later posted on its Twitter account that all “affected passengers” would have to be rescreened by the Transportation Security Administration. The airport also advised travelers to give themselves at least 90 minutes to go through its security checkpoint.

According to AAA, 2017 marks the ninth consecutive year of rising year-end holiday travel. AAA forecasts 107.3 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.