“Dancing with the Stars 25” recap: Malcolm at the top, Debbie Gibson is out

On Tuesday night, Dancing with the Stars heated things up with Latin night, featuring more sexy and sensual dances and very little clothing.

On the second night of a two-night special television event, Lindsey Stirling and Jordan Fisher tied for with 24 points each, but Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz sizzled in his cha cha with partner Witney Carson to come out on top with 25 out of 30 points.

Teen pop sensation Debbie Gibson turned in an impressive performance in her Argentine tango with partner Alan Bersten for 21 points, but by the end of the show she was in jeopardy with pop singer Nick Lachey. Though she shook her love Tuesday night, and Len Goodman enthusiastically called her “a strumpet” after her tango, it was Debbie who was eliminated.

The lowest score of the night went to Nikki Bella, who stunned in a revealing outfit while partner Artem Chigvintsev went shirtless. They brought the heat but it wasn’t enough for the judges who thought their actual dancing was lacking.

Birthday girl Victoria Arlen bravely showed her legs in a sexy high dress, but Len was disparaging of the performance saying it lacked enough of what makes a rumba a rumba. In the balcony, the cast serenaded her with “Happy Birthday,” and it was revealed that Taylor Swift sent flowers, thanking her for tangoing to her new song “Look What You Made Me do” on Monday.

Frankie Muniz closed the show as the last performer and danced to “Perm” by Bruno Mars and absolutely stunned. After having recovered from a broken back and years of therapy that continues through this competition, the boyish actor swaggered and glided through the performance to the shock of almost everyone.

Vanessa Lachey scorched the floor with her spicy salsa moves leading Len to call her “one hundred per cent a contender.”

Other highlights included Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold with their sensational samba, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas whose salsa was sexy. Both Jordan and Lindsey tied for the second night in a row and would have come out on top had it not been for Muniz besting them both by 1 point.

Though Nikki had the lowest score of 18, just behind her were Derek Fisher, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens. Lachey was in jeopardy this week and if these guys don’t up their scores, they could all be in jeopardy next week.

Scores:

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, cha cha: 25

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, salsa: 24

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, samba: 24

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, salsa: 23

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, samba: 22

Drew Scott and Emma Slater, rumba: 21

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten, Argentine tango: 21

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: rumba: 20

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, samba: 19

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Argentine tango: 19

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, paso doble: 19

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, samba: 18

Dancing with the Stars returns next Monday for “A night of guilty pleasures” at 8 p.m. on ABC.

