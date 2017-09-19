“Dancing with the Stars 25” recap: The battle for the Mirror Ball trophy gets underway

After a splashy production number, hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron welcomed the new cast and revealed some changes for the landmark season. This year, there are only three judges: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Due to time limitations, the judges will be limited to one comment per couple. How they’ll be able to contain Bruno all season remains to be seen.

Things got underway with NFL champion Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, returning for her 20th season. They danced a cha-cha to The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” While Owens may be fleet-footed on the football field, Len cautioned him to watch his feet. The judges awarded a total of 15, which would end up being the lowest score of the night.

1980s teen singing sensation Debbie Gibson danced a foxtrot with partner Alan Bersten to her own “Lost in Your Eyes.” Bruno told her to watch her arms and shoulders. The judges gave her 17.

HGTV’s Property Brothers star Drew Scott promised dancer Emma Slater he’d renovate her kitchen if they win. Their biggest problem is that he’s 6’4″ and she’s 5’4″. They came out, appropriately, to “Our House” by Madness, and while they were fun to watch, Len told Drew, “If you were a house, you would be a fixer-upper.” The couple took a 16.

Shark Tank star and self-proclaimed cougar Barbara Cocoran bared her claws early in the pre-interview saying, “I would be happy with any of the guys here. I’ll take anybody. Oh, yeah. Come to mama.” Partnered with Keo Motsepe, their salsa did not impress the judges and she got the low score of the night with 14.

Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold tangoed in the high score of the night, with 22. With his Broadway experience and gymnastics background, Fisher could be a real contender for the Mirror Ball trophy.

WWE star Nikki Bella proved to be fierce in her pre-interview, body slamming Artem Chigvintsev, but was less confident going in for her dance. Len said she had good body context but needed to stop looking down and earned 20.

In her pre-interview, ESPN personality and former American paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen shared her heartbreaking tale of overcoming adversity. “I was paralyzed for 11 years,” she said. “When I was 10, I got sick and slipped into a vegetative state for four years, and was pretty much written off as a lost cause. At 15, I started to slowly make my way back into the world. About a year and a half ago, I started walking after spending ten years in a wheelchair. I can’t feel my legs. If I fall, I apologize. I think this is a big statement to myself as well as the people that wrote me off, I’m here, I lived, and I’m ready to dance.”

Victoria and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a cha-cha and earned a 19 from the judges.

Nick Lachey, who was a member of the boy band 98 Degrees, and whose brother won DWTS season two, said, “Because I was in a boy band, people assume I can dance. But 98 degrees was the non-dancing boy band.” His cha-cha with Peta Murgatroyd earned them an 18 total.

Nick’s wife Vanessa, danced with Nick’s partner’s husband, Maks. Their cha-cha impressed Len Goodman, who said, “Vanessa can dance!” as the couple took a 21 for their first dance.

Lindsey Stirling, a Billboard number-one artist who has appeared on the show danced a cha-cha with returning pro and two-time champion, Mark Ballas. Len said, “You come out with the cha-cha-cha, crisp, clean, lovely leg action, nice hip action. That, for me, is the dance of the night.” The judges awarded her 22, tying for first place with Jordan Fisher.

Judges’ Scores:

Jordan & Lindsay – 22 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 22

Vanessa & Maks – 21

Nikki & Artem – 20

Victoria & Val – 19

Frankie & Witney – 19

Nick & Peta – 18

Derek & Sharna – 18

Sasha & Gleb – 18

Debbie & Alan – 17

Drew & Emma – 16

Terrell & Cheryl – 15

Barbara & Keo – 14

Dancing with the Stars 25 returns next Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.