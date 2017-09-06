'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 celebrity cast revealed

ABC(NEW YORK) — Actor-turned-racing driver Frankie Muniz, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, former Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen and WWE superstar Nikki Bella will be battling each other on the dance floor during season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Pop star Debbie Gibson, who sang her way to fame in the 80s, will also compete this season, alongside Nick Lachey, who made his name in the 90s as a member of the boy band 98 Degrees.

It’ll be couples against couples when Lachey, now a father of three, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd face off against Lachey’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, who’s paired with Maks Chmerkovskiy, Murgatroyd’s pro dancer husband.

The full Dancing with the Stars celebrity cast, and their partners, were announced live on Good Morning America Wednesday. The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here is the full list of celebrities and their pro partners:

Drew Scott, Property Brothers star, with Emma Slater

Sasha Pieterse, Pretty Little Liars actress, and Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank star, and Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher, NBA coach, and Sharna Burgess

Victoria Arlen, Paralympic swimmer, and Val Chmerkovskiy

Jordan Fisher, Teen Wolf actor, and Lindsay Arnold

Nikki Bella, WWE star, and Artem Chigvintsev

Terrell Owens, NFL star, and Cheryl Burke

Frankie Muniz, actor and race driver, and Witney Carson

Debbie Gibson, pop star, and Alan Bersten

Lindsey Stirling, violinist, and Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey, pop star, and Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey, TV host, and Maks Chmerkovskiy

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.