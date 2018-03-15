Danny Boyle confirms he’s planning to direct 25th James Bond movie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It seems the next James Bond movie has found its director.

Oscar-winner Danny Boyle confirms to Metro that he’s planning to helm the 25th installment of the franchise.

“We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really,” he says. “I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.”

Boyle reveals that John Hodge, who previously worked with him on Trainspotting and several other films, is writing the Bond script.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment,” he says. “And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Bond 25, as it’s being called, is currently set for a November 8, 2019 release date.

