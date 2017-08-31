Day of Giving: Celebrities join forces with ABC, “GMA” to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Celebrities including Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, stage and screen actors John Leguizamo and Tony Danza, and recording artists Ashanti, Kevin Jonas, and Rascal Flatts appeared live on “Good Morning America” today to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The stars answered phone calls from GMA viewers as part of an on-air telethon to support Disney’s Day of Giving, which has so far raised more than $4 million.

Dancing With the Stars sibling pros Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy and Scandal‘s Scott Foley answered calls in Los Angeles, while other celebs, including Matthew McConaughey, and Michael Douglas, pre-recorded video messages urging fans to donate.

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez have each donated $25,000 to the Red Cross, but he told ABC Radio that he hopes everybody can give whatever they can.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s ten thousand, ten cents, or ten dollars: every dollar…helps,” said the MVP, who played for the Texas Rangers for three years. “They’re gonna rebuild bigger and better than ever.”

Leguizamo noted, “I felt like I had to do something, give back,” adding, “Tragedies like this just really bring us together.”

Tony Danza, who was the boss when GMA raised money for Hurricane Sandy relief a few years ago, agreed, commenting, “It’s sad that it takes a … catastrophe like this to bring us together as Americans, but at least it does.”

Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, who performed on Thursday’s telecast, said, “I think I’ve seen the best of who we are as Americans. When…we have tragedy…It doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican, the lines absolutely go away.”

Hurricane Harvey has left at least 31 people dead, and the damage from the storm is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Take part in Disney’s Day of Giving: To support people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, call 1-855-999-GIVE, donate at www.RedCross.org/ABC or text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.