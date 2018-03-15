Deadline For Camp Fire OBOY Award Nominations Is Tomorrow

03/15/18 – 5:24 P.M.

Friday marks the last day you can nominate your kids for Camp Fire’s annual “On Behalf of Youth” awards. Camp Fire’s Michelle Huff said that there are several categories to apply for.

Michelle Huff

Huff said that this applies to kids in grades 6-8. They will also recognize an adult that has helped inspire kids. Volunteers will then decide who gets the awards.

You can apply online at campfirenwohio.com. The awards will be at Owen’s Community College from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 18th.