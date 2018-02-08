Death Of Findlay Woman Considered A Homicide

2/8/18 – 7:08 A.M.

Investigators are considering the death of a Findlay woman a homicide. Hancock County Sheriff Mike Heldman tells the Courier says that’s how deputies will handle the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Danielle Rice unless they can find evidence that proves otherwise.

Deputies found Rice’s body in two trash bags in a ditch along Cass Township Road 215 north of Findlay Sunday afternoon. She was the mother of two young children.

Heldman says, “we need the help of the public as much as possible” to solve the case. You can call (419)424-7097 if you have information.

