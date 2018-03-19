Delaware Township Ordered To Remove Concrete From River Bank

3/19/18 – 5:23 A.M.

The Delaware Township Trustees in Hancock County have to remove concrete placed along the banks of the Blanchard River back in 2014. The Courier reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ordered the trustees to take away the concrete pieces by April 27. While the township says it put the concrete along the river bank to prevent Township Road 302 from washing out, the Corps says it’s a violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

A letter from the Corps says the township must remove all concrete below the river’s high water mark. Trustee Chairman John Beagle tells the newspaper only a small amount of the concrete is actually below that level.

