Demetria McKinney introduces official “Bobbi Kristina” trailer

Singer-actress Demetria McKinney, who plays Bobbi Kristina’s late mother Whitney Houston, posted the trailer on her Instagram account, along with the message, “I am both excited and nervous for you guys to see it!”

The movie will focus on the untold story of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the sole child of Whitney and Bobby Brown. Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home outside Atlanta in January 2015 and died at age 22 of pneumonia after spending six months in a coma.

In 2016, Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate as part of a wrongful death suit, after failing to appear in court or answer any questions about the circumstances leading to her death.

Bobbi Kristina premieres Sunday, October 8 at 7 p.m. ET on TVOne. Vivica A. Fox also stars in the movie as Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston.

