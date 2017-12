iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Democratic female Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Kamala Harris of California, Patty Murray of Washington and Claire McCaskill of Missouri have called on Senator Al Franken to resign in the wake of allegations that Franken groped multiple women.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

