Denver Broncos name quarterback Trevor Siemian starter ahead of Paxton Lynch

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(DENVER) — ESPN reports Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph named quarterback Trevor Siemian the team’s starting quarterback, calling him the “clear-cut winner” over Paxton Lynch.

Joseph made the announcement to the media:

“We decided on making Trevor Siemian our quarterback. Both guys competed hard. Both guys wanted the job. We’re pleased with both guys, but overall the operation of the entire offense, decision-making, ball placement, was more consistent with Trevor. That’s why he won the job.”

Siemian and Lynch each started one preseason game in what was a competition between the two for the starting job. They both took first-team reps throughout the early offseason.

Siemian has outperformed Lynch statistically so far this preseason, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lynch has thrown for 81 yards and has not led the offense to a touchdown to date.

Siemian started 14 games for the Broncos last season after beating out then-backup Mark Sanchez for the starting job.

Lynch was Denver’s first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, selected after playing for the University of Memphis.

Joseph had positive things to say about Lynch despite him not becoming the starter:

“He knows he’s one play from playing, so he can’t lose his enthusiasm for getting better as a quarterback. That’s a big deal for him, just keep his focus, be a good teammate and keep working.”

