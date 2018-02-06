Deputy shot and killed on 11-year anniversary of joining sheriff's office: 'Our hearts are broken'

iStock/Thinkstock(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — An El Paso County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Monday.

Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was killed while investigating a motor vehicle theft, Sheriff Bill Elder said at a press conference Monday evening. The male suspect opened fire, killing Flick and injuring two other sheriff’s deputies and a Colorado Springs police officer, Elder said. A civilian was injured as well.

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins, according to Elder.

“Today was his 11 year anniversary with EPSO, and our hearts are broken,” El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Flick “will be missed,” Elder said.

The suspect died at the scene.

The killing marks the third death of a Colorado deputy since December 31.

“A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family,” said Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in a statement. “With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured,” he added. “However, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.”

