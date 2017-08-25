Despite The Floods, Some Near The River Have No Desire To Move

8/25/17 – 4:57 A.M.

In the years since the 2007 Blanchard River flood the county has demolished several buildings in the flood plane to prevent future damage. However, not everyone wants to move. The Courier profiles some of these residents in today’s edition.

Brian Snyder is one of those who has no desire to leave. He owns Snyder’s Auto Mart on North Main Street, and says he’s not going anywhere. Snyder says aside from occasional floods, the business has a great location. He says they’ve gotten really good at moving cars off the lot when flooding is in the forecast.

Snyder adds they’ve turned a stressful event into a gathering of friends. He says they’ll get pizza while they’re moving the cars and have a few beers afterward.

MORE: The Courier