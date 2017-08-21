Detroit Tigers' second baseman Ian Kinsler fined for comments about umpire

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(DETROIT) — Major League Baseball (MLB) has fined second baseman Ian Kinsler of the Detroit Tigers $10,000 for comments he made about umpire Angel Hernandez, ESPN reports.

Kinsler was ejected by Hernandez for arguing balls and strikes in a game on August 14 when the Tigers were playing the Texas Rangers. The following day, Kinsler unloaded on Hernandez, telling reporters Hernandez is a bad umpire who is “messing with baseball games, blatantly.” He continued his criticism, saying, “He needs to find another job, he really does.”

Umpires across Major League Baseball wore white wristbands on August 26 in a show of support for Hernandez. They made the decision after MLB did not suspend Kinsler. The umpires ended their protest on Sunday when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their umpires’ union governing board.

Hernandez has been an umpire since 1993. When told of Kinsler’s criticism, Hernandez said, “It doesn’t matter.”

Kinsler says he has no regrets about his comments.

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told the media that Kinsler’s fine is “the biggest fine I’ve ever seen Major League Baseball give a player,” adding, “I don’t want them to minimize that he’s not being punished.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.