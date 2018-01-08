DHS to end protections for some Salvadoran immigrants

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration announced Monday that it is ending protected status for El Salvador with an 18-month delay — the latest in a string of legal immigration programs that have been discontinued over the past year.

The approximately 262,000 Salvadorans that currently have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will have until Sept. 9, 2019 to either change their immigration status, leave the U.S. or face potential deportation.

The administration has also ended status for Haiti, Nicaragua, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. In November, then-Acting Sec. Elaine Duke delayed the decision for Honduras.

Approximately 59,000 Haitians and 2,500 Nicaraguans had been protected at the time the Department of Homeland Security announced it was ending those programs.

Temporary Protected Status is a special immigration status for people from a foreign country where the U.S. determines that conditions in that home country prevent those people from returning safely or where the country is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately.

The original designation was granted to El Salvadorans in the U.S. in 2001 after a series of earthquakes. DHS determined that the original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes no longer exist.

This is a developing story.

