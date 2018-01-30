Diane Keaton backs “friend” Woody Allen

United Artists/courtesy of Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Diane Keaton is standing by Woody Allen in spite of a growing number of people in Hollywood who have distanced themselves from the embattled filmmaker.

On Monday, Keaton — who has starred in some of Allen’s biggest films, including Annie Hall, Interiors and Manhattan — tweeted a link to a 60 Minutes interview in which he discussed allegations by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who says he sexually abused her when she was seven years old.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” she captioned the link. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute[s] interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

Alec Baldwin, who appeared in several Allen films, also tweeted his support for the writer/director earlier this month, writing it’s “unfair and sad” that actors are denouncing the filmmaker.

Kate Winslet, who until recently had been praising Allen, seemed to walk back her remarks, saying at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards on Sunday that she has “bitter regrets” from working with “men of power” who are associated with sexual harassment and assault. Winslet also starred in The Reader which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

Other stars, including Colin Firth and Greta Gerwig, vowed not work with the Allen again. Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall have pledged to donate their salaries from Allen’s upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York to various charities, including the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

